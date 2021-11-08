House Reintroduces Bill To Abolish PTAB, Overturn Alice

By Britain Eakin (November 8, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has reintroduced a bill that would abolish the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, return the U.S. to a first-to-invent system and overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice and Mayo decisions on patent eligibility. Introduced on Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee, the Restoring America's Leadership in Innovation Act would also undo the Supreme Court's eBay decision, which U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O'Malley said recently makes it nearly impossible for patent owners to get injunctions in U.S. courts. Massie announced H.R. 5874 in a press release on Friday, saying it would restore patent rights...

