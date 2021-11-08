Federal Reserve's Quarles To Step Down By Year-End

By Al Barbarino (November 8, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Federal Reserve Governor and former Vice Chair for Supervision Randal K. Quarles announced Monday that he will resign by the end of the year, a move that opens up a third Fed governor seat for President Joe Biden to fill. As vice chair of supervision, a role that concluded just over a month ago, Quarles oversaw the supervision and regulation of financial firms, and played a central role in guiding the Fed's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has been a great privilege to work with my colleagues on the board, throughout the Federal Reserve System, and among the global central...

