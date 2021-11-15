Mayer Brown DC Office Grabs Simpson Securities Expert

By James Mills (November 15, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has snapped up a former Simpson Thacher counsel to be a new partner in its capital markets practice in Washington, D.C. Jonathan Pacheco joins Mayer Brown after six years as an associate and then as counsel at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Experienced in a range of securities issues, Pacheco's practice includes handling initial public offerings, secondary equity offerings, high yield investments and liability management transactions. "I'm very pleased to join Mayer Brown and look forward to working with clients and colleagues globally." Pacheco said in a statement. Pacheco, who earned his law degree in 2006 from Brigham...

