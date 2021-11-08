Feds Want Suit Over Cannabis Machinery Imports Snuffed Out

By Grace Dixon (November 8, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- The federal government urged a trade court to toss a machinery manufacturer's claims the federal government illegally blocked imports of cannabis paraphernalia to Washington, where the drug is legal, saying the state didn't specifically authorize it as a distributor. In a motion for judgment filed with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, the federal government defended U.S. Customs and Border Protection's refusal to allow parts for a machine that separates the leaf from the flower of cannabis through a Washington port. Eteros Technologies USA Inc. can't seek cover under an exception to federal code outlawing the sale and import...

