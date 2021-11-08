Fla. School Boards Appeal After Losing Suit Over Mask Limits

By Nathan Hale (November 8, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Several Florida county school boards intend to fight on after an administrative judge dismissed their challenge to a state emergency rule limiting their ability to implement mask and quarantine mandates in response to COVID-19, their counsel said Monday, citing a need to keep those tools available for fighting the pandemic. Jamie A. Cole of Weiss Serota told Law360 on Monday that the school boards disagree with Administrative Law Judge Brian Newman's findings in his final order Friday that the Florida Department of Health had valid grounds to issue its Sept. 22 emergency rule without public notice or input. The attorney also...

