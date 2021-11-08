JUMO Grabs $120M In Fidelity-Led Investment Funding Round

By Charlie Innis (November 8, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- JUMO, a fintech company providing banking services to mostly African markets, said Monday it raised $120 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. JUMO's latest financing round, which is also led by Visa and Kingsway, brings the fintech company's total fundraising to about $200 million. Other investors participating in the company's previous rounds have included Leapfrog, Goldman Sachs and Brook Asset Management, according to the company's announcement. Founded in London, JUMO's AI- and machine learning-based platform helps connect banks to customers in emerging markets to offer credit and loan services. The company is active in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS