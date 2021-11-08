Mich. Appeals Court Upholds Suspension For Pot Doctor

By Sam Reisman (November 8, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court has upheld the two-year suspension of a medical license for a doctor who purportedly signed off on more than 21,000 medical marijuana certifications during a 12-month period. In a unanimous decision on Thursday, a three-judge appellate panel agreed with a lower administrative judge in finding that Dr. Vernon Eugene Proctor could not have credibly met a standard of care when seeing that many patients in such a short time. Specifically, the appellate panel agreed with the administrative court in determining that Proctor should have met with the patient in question in person and ensured continuity of care...

