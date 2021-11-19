Insurers Have Edge In Georgia COVID-19 Coverage Fights

By Daphne Zhang (November 19, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- Attorneys defending insurers in COVID-19 business interruption coverage disputes have felt comfortable litigating in Georgia, attributing their many victories to what they call a deep bench of federal judges who understand insurance law and a supportive Eleventh Circuit. Federal courts around the country have permanently tossed almost 84% of the 516 decided cases from policyholders against their insurance companies seeking pandemic loss-related coverage, according to Law360's COVID-19 Insurance Map. Businesses have struggled to convince judges that their revenue losses have been caused by requisite property damage or loss. Georgia, whose federal courts have shot down 20 of 22 such cases, stands out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS