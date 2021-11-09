Judge Awards $839K To Sellers In Theater Securities Dispute

By Matt Perez (November 9, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Sellers of a theater company, who were represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP, were awarded $839,255 in attorney fees and expenses by a Delaware Chancery Court judge on Monday. In a letter filed in the Court of Chancery, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti, Jr. sided with the plaintiffs — Roma Landmark Theaters LLC and MMC Entertainment LLC — in a fees and expenses dispute deriving from its successful post-transaction closing price adjustment award. The defendant, Cohen Exhibition Co. LLC, did not dispute that the plaintiffs were entitled to fees and expenses, only the amount requested....

