Cuomo Atty Asks NY AG To Probe Alleged Grand Jury Leak

By Rachel Scharf (November 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Andrew Cuomo's lawyer asked New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday to investigate whether the Albany County sheriff illegally leaked confidential grand jury information to the media before charging the former governor with criminal groping. In a letter to James, Cuomo's attorney, Rita Glavin, said Sheriff Craig D. Apple told the New York Post in late August and early September about secret grand jury subpoenas issued during the investigation underlying Cuomo's recent misdemeanor charge. New York penal law criminalizes the disclosure of such grand jury proceedings, Glavin said. "Given these unlawful grand jury disclosures, and the evidence of Sheriff Apple's role...

