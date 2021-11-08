OCC Head Urges Bank Boards To Lean In On Climate Risk

By Jon Hill (November 8, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's acting chief on Monday called for boards of directors at large banks to start asking their top executives "pointed questions" about climate change risks, as the agency seeks to encourage banks to build out their climate preparedness efforts. At a virtual OCC event, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu said bank boards can play a "pivotal role" in highlighting climate change as a source of risk that financial institutions must get a handle on, just as they would credit risk, market risk and other more traditional threats to safety and soundness. "By asking pointed questions...

