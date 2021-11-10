Defender Association Of Philadelphia Names New Chief

By James Boyle (November 10, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Defender Association of Philadelphia ended its nationwide search for its new chief defender this week by selecting an attorney with years of litigation experience at the trial and appellate level. Keisha Hudson has been named the organization's chief defender, taking over for Keir Bradford-Grey, who left the position in March. Hudson's commitment to enhancing the Defender Association's efforts for community-based defense and criminal justice reform made her stand out from the more than 40 applicants, according to Paul Hetznecker, president of the group's board of directors. "Keisha Hudson offers a remarkable combination of trial, appellate skill, and managerial experience that from...

