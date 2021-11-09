BigLaw Attys Take On VA Roadblocks To Help Fellow Veterans

By Aebra Coe (November 9, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can make accessing benefits a complex and overwhelming task, but a handful of military veterans turned corporate attorneys are leveraging their military experience and legal know-how to take on pro bono cases helping their fellow service members. @media screen and (min-width: 600px) { .pquote { float: right; width: 220px; background: url(https://s3.amazonaws.com/photos.law360.com/2a6aefe907478d03e3e9a767d7a3c5f8a3d6a119-pull3.png) top left no-repeat; color: #373739; font-size: 26px; line-height: 1.2; font-style: italic; padding: 0px; margin: 20px 0 20px 20px !important; } blockquote { margin: 45px 10px 20px 17px !important; } .pquote .attribution1 { font-size: 16px; color: #4c4c4c; Line-height: 1.2; padding: 0px; text-transform:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS