PIB Group Acquires Broker Campion In Ireland Push

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 9, 2021, 11:15 AM GMT) -- Insurance investment firm PIB Group has inked a deal to buy Irish broker Campion Insurance, the latest move in the London-based company's plan to snap up brokers and underwriters. PIB Group said on Monday that it has bought Campion in its bid to expand internationally, and particularly in the Irish market. The amount it paid for the broker was not disclosed. The company added that it has "identified Ireland as a key territory for investment" and that the acquisition will "consolidate PIB's position as one of the leading insurance brokers" in the country. Campion is a family business and a market-leading...

