Scottish Widows Pension Clients Can Track Carbon Footprint

By Irene Madongo (November 9, 2021, 1:40 PM GMT) -- Workplace pension scheme members signed up with Scottish Widows will be able to use a new tool that reveals just how environmentally friendly their investments are, the retirement savings giant said on Tuesday. Scottish Widows said it has launched a new app feature called Find Your Impact which assesses companies' carbon footprint, waste and board diversity, so members can clearly see where their funds are invested and if firms are having a positive effect on these areas. The tool, which is due to launch this month, will also enable members to give their views on investments and proposals, including questions about...

