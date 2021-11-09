UK Copies EU Approach To Regulating Cross-Border CCPs

By Najiyya Budaly (November 9, 2021, 2:24 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England has said that it will adopt the same approach as the European Union to supervising clearinghouses based abroad, putting in place a tiered system with stricter rules on entities that present more risk to Britain's market. Christina Segal-Knowles, the BoE's executive director for financial market infrastructure, said in a speech on Monday that U.K. regulators are looking to ensure that central counterparties, or CCPs, that clear trades for British firms but are based in other jurisdictions do not bring risks to the domestic market. The EU tightened its supervision of clearinghouses based outside the bloc ahead of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS