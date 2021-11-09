Insurance Body Warns Of 'Burden' After FCA Pricing Overhaul

By Martin Croucher (November 9, 2021, 11:10 AM GMT) -- A trade body has warned that insurers and brokers could face an "unmanageable administrative burden" when a shake-up in home and motor insurance pricing practices is introduced at the start of next year. The Lloyd's Market Association said on Monday that it has launched a guide for its members to help them adapt to the new regulations, being introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority, as it seeks to prevent any problems from snowballing. The FCA will require insurers from the start of January to ensure that existing policyholders are being charged no more for their cover at renewal than they are offering to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS