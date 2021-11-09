Cannabis Co. Urges CIT To Reconsider Import Seizure Punt

By Alyssa Aquino (November 9, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Washington company has urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to reconsider dismissing a lawsuit seeking to allow cannabis extraction equipment into the country, saying it was cast into the "jurisdictional wilderness" when the court ruled it couldn't hear the case. The trade court may review U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision to exclude imports from entering the U.S., but district courts have exclusive authority over seized imports. That division spurred CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann to dismiss a lawsuit from Root Sciences LLC, despite the importer only learning after it sued that CBP had seized a shipment of cannabis...

