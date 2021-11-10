Finnegan To Launch Munich Office With New Partner Hire

By Sarah Martinson (November 10, 2021, 12:52 PM EST) -- Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP will be expanding its presence in Europe in 2022 with an office in Munich, Germany, that will be led by a new partner hire from Baker McKenzie, the firm announced. Dr. Jochen Herr, an intellectual property litigation partner from Baker McKenzie, will be joining as a partner and lead a team of seven attorneys and legal professionals in the Munich office when it opens in January, Finnegan said Tuesday. Herr said that launching a new office in Germany for Finnegan is "an exciting opportunity." "With a new Munich-based team in place, we are well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS