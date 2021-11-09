Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Warn Of Religious Freedom Claims From Death Row

By Jimmy Hoover (November 9, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- The conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court pushed back Tuesday against efforts from a Texas death row inmate to have his pastor touch him and pray out loud with him during his execution, saying they didn't want an "unending stream" of claims for religious accommodations from those sentenced to death.

The court heard oral arguments Tuesday over whether Texas prison officials must accommodate a request from John H. Ramirez to have his pastor touch him and vocalize prayer during his final moments. Ramirez, who was sentenced to death for a 2004 murder, has argued that Texas' refusal violates his rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!