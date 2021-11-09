Latham-Led Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Launches $215M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 9, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Iris Energy Ltd., a bitcoin mining company that says it primarily uses renewable energy, announced terms Tuesday for its planned $215 million initial public offering, with guidance by Latham & Watkins LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Iris Energy plans to offer nearly 8.3 million shares for between $25 to $27 apiece, according to a regulatory filing. The company would raise $215 million and command a market value of $1.4 billion if it prices the IPO at the midpoint, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The Australia-incorporated company operates and owns a data center in Canada, which it bought...

