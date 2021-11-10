What CMS Vaccine Rule May Mean For Health Care Employers

By Carly Machasic (November 10, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its highly anticipated interim final rule requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At the same time, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its emergency temporary standard requiring vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19 for employers with 100 employees or more, although the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has temporarily frozen the rule with its order in BST Holdings LLC v. OSHA. The notable difference between the two vaccination mandates? There is no weekly testing option for health care workers. Under OSHA's rule for private employers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS