Copyright Royalty Board's Past Leader Briefly Reprises Role

By Dani Kass (November 9, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Former Chief Copyright Royalty Judge Suzanne Barnett has temporarily reassumed her position leading the Copyright Royalty Board while the agency looks for a new chief judge, the Library of Congress said Monday. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said Judge Barnett is serving as interim chief after Chief Judge Jesse Feder stepped down. Judge Feder had been in the role since 2019, taking over after Judge Barnett retired. "I am grateful to Judge Barnett for agreeing to serve in this position that she held before with such distinction," Hayden said in a statement. "We are thankful again to have the benefit of...

