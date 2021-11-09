Plans To Create UK Central Bank Digital Currency Move Ahead

By Najiyya Budaly (November 9, 2021, 4:15 PM GMT) -- The government and central bank said on Tuesday that they will work together in 2022 to explore the possibility of creating a digital sterling to exist alongside cash, as households and businesses embrace innovative payments products. HM Treasury and the Bank of England said they will consult on the merits of developing a central bank digital currency — which are online versions of existing notes issued and governed by national central bank — for Britain. The Treasury and the BoE said that they will consider what is needed to develop such a currency, referred to as a CBDC, including what technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS