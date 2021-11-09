Cooley Snags Ex-Treasury Atty Who Aided CFIUS Expansion

By Justin Wise (November 9, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP has bolstered its foreign investment and national security capabilities with the addition of a former U.S. Department of the Treasury official who played a lead role in implementing legislation that vastly expanded the authorities of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The Silicon Valley-based firm said Tuesday that Bridget Reineking is joining its Washington, D.C., office as a special counsel in its international trade and CFIUS practices. She comes to the BigLaw firm after two years at Treasury, including a stint as senior counsel and co-lead CFIUS counsel in the department's Office of the General Counsel....

