Why Regulators Need Balanced Approach To Crypto

By Kate Gee and Johnny Shearman (November 12, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrencies continue to dominate the attention of finance reporters. Despite their much-publicized volatility, investor sentiment remains strong. In September, their aggregate market value topped $2 trillion for the second time this year. According to some forecasts, this figure may increase to $3 trillion by 2026. Equally, the potential development of further regulation continues to gather pace, provoking the attention of global financial markets and investors. Across the growing industry, warning shots have been fired by key global regulators. Most recently, the Financial Conduct Authority launched an £11 million campaign targeting inexperienced — and in particular young — investors to help them...

