Crypto Industry Should Brace For Brewing Enforcement Storm

By Dean Seal (November 10, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- Multiple federal agencies have made moves in recent weeks to carve out their authorities within the crypto industry — a sign that the sector should be gearing up for a patchwork of aggressive enforcement from a government still reacting to its explosive growth, experts told Law360. Financial regulators have spent years trying to get a handle on the booming market for cryptocurrencies and the industry around decentralized finance, or DeFi, but that focus has sharpened dramatically this year as both public and financial interest in crypto reached new highs. Without direction from Congress on how crypto fits within the fabric of federal law, regulators...

