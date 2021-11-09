Erika Girardi, GK Trustee Colluded In 'Shakedown,' Firm Says

By Brandon Lowrey (November 9, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Chicago law firm alleged Tuesday that an attorney for Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee threatened to release damaging information in a "bizarre shakedown" to protect Erika Girardi, the reality-TV star wife of the bankrupt firm's founder. Edelson PC, which discovered last year that its co-counsel at Girardi Keese had stolen settlement funds from their mutual clients, claimed that Erika Girardi and the bankruptcy trustee for her husband's defunct firm are colluding "to thwart Edelson's investigation so as to protect their own interests at the expense of the clients." The accusations were the latest volley in an increasingly sensational fight over money...

