Latham, Cooley Rep Expensify For $3.3B Valuation In IPO

By McCord Pagan (November 10, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Shares of expense management software provider Expensify Inc. had a strong Nasdaq debut Wednesday, as its stock price rose over 50% and gave the company a market valuation of more than $3.3 billion, after an upsized initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Cooley LLP. Expensify said in a statement it priced its roughly 9.7 million shares at $27 each, above earlier plans to offer stock for between $23 and $25 apiece. The company's stock closed Wednesday at just over $41 each, an increase of 52% from the IPO price. The offering includes about 2.6 million...

