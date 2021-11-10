Trader Can't Nix Cum-Ex Fraud Extradition On Faulty Warrant

By Richard Crump (November 10, 2021, 8:45 PM GMT) -- A trader with links to the alleged mastermind of a multibillion-dollar tax fraud can't avoid extradition to Belgium, a London judge ruled on Wednesday despite finding fault with the arrest warrant issued against him. High Court Judge Karen Steyn dismissed the bulk of Guenther Klar's appeal against his extradition to Belgium where he is wanted over his role in an alleged €22.7 million ($26.1 million) tax refund fraud known as cum-ex. However, the judge allowed his appeal against accusations that he participated in a criminal organization, finding "wholly insufficient particulars of conduct" had been given in the European arrest warrant issued...

