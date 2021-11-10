Suicide Test Ruling Delays Abraaj Founder's Extradition Case

By Richard Crump (November 10, 2021, 4:26 PM GMT) -- A judge delayed on Wednesday an attempt by Arif Naqvi, the Abraaj Group founder, to appeal his extradition to America on fraud charges over the risk he could kill himself until a legal test on suicide is resolved in a separate case. Judge Philippa Whipple said at a High Court hearing that Naqvi's case should be adjourned to await the outcome of an extradition challenge by diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, who is wanted by Indian authorities over an alleged $2 billion bank fraud. Modi contends that his extradition should be blocked, because the judge who ordered it had incorrectly held that his mental condition...

