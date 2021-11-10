UK Tells S&P To Protect Divested Biz In $44B IHS Markit Bid

By Najiyya Budaly (November 10, 2021, 2:34 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog told S&P Global Inc. and information provider IHS Markit Ltd. on Wednesday to keep intact the businesses they plan on divesting to meet the regulator's concerns about their $44 billion merger deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it has handed down an initial enforcement order over S&P's acquisition of IHS. The order, dated Tuesday but published on Wednesday, will force the companies to ensure that the businesses they intend to divest to meet the CMA's concerns about the acquisition are not tampered with. The CMA said on Oct. 19 after an initial probe that the credit...

