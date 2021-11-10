Perkins Coie-Led Blockchain SPAC Prices Upsized $261M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 10, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I, a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses enabled by blockchain technology, began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq after raising $261 million in an upsized initial public offering, with guidance from Perkins Coie and underwriters' counsel Ellenoff Grossman. The blank-check company offered 26.1 million units at $10 per unit, which is 1.1 million more units than it previously expected. Each unit includes a share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, and unitholders can trade one whole warrant to buy a share for $11.50. The SPAC is listing its units under the symbol "BCSAU," and its...

