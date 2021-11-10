Kobre & Kim Expands In Middle East With Dubai Office

By Sarah Martinson (November 10, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- International disputes and investigations firm Kobre & Kim LLP has opened a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, expanding its presence in the Middle East where it already has one location, the firm announced Wednesday. Kobre & Kim regional managing director for the Middle East and Africa, Mahmoud Selim, will lead the Dubai office with a team of four attorneys, including dispute resolution partner Paul Hughes, according to the firm. Selim, who joined Kobre & Kim earlier this year, said in a statement Wednesday that the Dubai office "reinforces the firm's position as a global leader composed of trusted advisors...

