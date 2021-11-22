Ex-LeClairRyan GC Gets Nearly 4 Years For Obstruction

By Ivan Moreno (November 22, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- The former general counsel of now-defunct law firm LeClairRyan was sentenced to 44 months in prison Monday for lying to federal officials investigating his alleged misappropriation of millions of dollars from a bankrupt title insurer's trust. Longtime bankruptcy attorney Bruce Matson, 64, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in July to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. (Handout) U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Bruce Matson, 64, a longtime bankruptcy attorney, during a morning hearing in Richmond, Virginia, prosecutors said in a statement. Matson had pled guilty in July to one count of obstructing an official proceeding,...

