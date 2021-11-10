IRS Adjusts Standard Deduction For Inflation For 2022

By Emlyn Cameron (November 10, 2021, 12:09 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service issued inflation adjustments for various tax provisions for 2022 on Wednesday, including an increase of the standard deduction for single filers to $12,950 and an increase of the foreign earned income exclusion to $112,000. The standard deduction will increase to $12,950 for the 2022 tax year from $12,550 in 2021 for single filers, and to $25,900 in 2022 from $25,100 for married couples filing jointly, the IRS said in Revenue Procedure 2021-45. The agency also adjusted the foreign earned income exclusion amount for inflation, raising it to $112,000 from $108,700 in 2021. The top marginal tax rate, steady...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS