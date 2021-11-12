Paul Hastings Nabs Second Venable Partner In Two Months

By Jack Rodgers (November 12, 2021, 2:18 PM EST) -- The second Venable LLP partner in as many months will jump to Paul Hastings LLP, joining its fintech, white-collar defense, and payment and investigations practices, the firm has announced. Meredith Boylan follows her colleague and former Venable partner Allyson Baker, who made the jump in October. Both join Paul Hastings' Washington, D.C., office and the same practice groups, according to a Nov. 10 announcement. Boylan will work largely in the white-collar defense space, representing corporate financial services clients as well as individuals facing regulatory investigations. She also has experience in mediation and arbitration, as well as working through complex business disputes...

