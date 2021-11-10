New Jersey Poses Unique Challenges To Jury Selection

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 10, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- It will take creativity and a new mindset to overcome historic challenges New Jersey faces to impaneling juries that accurately reflect the communities they serve, panelists said Wednesday during a discussion hosted by the state judiciary. The Garden State attorneys have more peremptory challenges — which are opportunities for attorneys to exclude potential jurors without explaining a reason — available in criminal cases than in any other state, according to information provided during a panel titled Peremptory Challenges and the Right of Civic Engagement. Data cited by the New Jersey judiciary shows that even though attorneys typically only make use of...

