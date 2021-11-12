Fox Rothschild Opens An Office In Kansas City, Its 28th In US

By Adrian Cruz (November 12, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based Fox Rothschild LLP has announced the opening of its 28th office in the United States, with a new five-person operation in Kansas City, Missouri. The office — consisting of partners Nikki Howell and Bill Rudy and associates Aaron Wynhausen, George Brand and Michael Rudd — is Fox Rothschild's third location in the Midwest, following the opening of the firm's Minneapolis and Chicago offices. "We have long sought to expand our services to clients in the Midwest, particularly in the Kansas City market," Chair Mark Silow said in a statement Wednesday. "This group of established Fox attorneys, with deep ties to...

