Pa. Attorney Cited For Taking Off Pants At Courthouse Door

By Leslie Pappas (November 10, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- An Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, attorney, apparently disgruntled that his suspenders were setting off a metal detector at a courthouse entrance, was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly dropped his pants to try to resolve the problem, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Attorney and mediator Jeffrey Pollock got into a "heated discussion" with guards at the Family Division courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh around 1 p.m. Wednesday after repeatedly setting off a metal detector and explaining he couldn't remove his suspenders from his pants, a press release from the sheriff's office said. According to Pollock, he wasn't wearing clip-on suspenders...

