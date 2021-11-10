Hemp Co. Asks Ky. Court To Toss Suit That 6th Circ. Revived

By Sarah Jarvis (November 10, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- Canadian hemp company Terramax Holdings Corp. has urged a Kentucky federal court to toss a contract suit it is facing from Legacy Hemp LLC on the grounds that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over the matter, following arguments from Legacy that jurisdiction is proper in the Bluegrass State. Terramax argued in a Wednesday memo that it lacks significant contacts with Kentucky, pointing to arguments Legacy had allegedly made when it initially brought its claims in a Wisconsin court that Legacy's business relationship with Terramax was centered in that state. "Legacy is and always was a Wisconsin-based company, its contacts with Terramax,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS