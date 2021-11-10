Pa. Secretary Of State Orders Recount In Appellate Court Race

By Matthew Santoni (November 10, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A narrow race for a seat on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has triggered the state's automatic-recount law, the acting secretary of state announced in a press release. As of Wednesday, Philadelphia County trial court Judge Lori Dumas' 16,804-vote lead over appointed Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton was 0.33% of the total votes cast — within the 0.5% margin that would trigger a recount unless Judge Crompton waived it, said acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Veronica Degraffenreid. "Crompton had until noon today to waive his right to a recount," the secretary's press release said. "The law provides that before the recount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS