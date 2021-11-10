Lyft Taps Associate GC And Litigator To Take Over Legal Dept.

By Hailey Konnath (November 10, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- Lyft Inc. has promoted its associate general counsel and leader of its litigation team to the ride-hailing giant's top legal post, a move that comes as its outgoing general counsel shifts into a newly created president of business affairs position, the company announced Wednesday. Lindsay Llewellyn will take over for Kristin Sverchek, who is now tasked with focusing on companywide initiatives and the company's "operational effectiveness," Lyft said in a statement. Llewellyn has been with the San Francisco-based company for seven years and has guided it through a variety of legal challenges as Lyft grew from a small, private company to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS