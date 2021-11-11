Demand Growing For Multi-Employer Pension Plans, Aon Says

By Martin Croucher (November 11, 2021, 1:24 PM GMT) -- A quarter of professionals in the retirement sector would choose a multi-employer collective pension plan if they could, consultancy Aon said on Thursday, even though regulation to allow such schemes to operate is more than a year away. Aon PLC said that 26% of 400 respondents to an online survey would benefit from such an arrangement, which will allow multiple companies within the same industry to share risks through a single retirement savings plan. The government will introduce regulation next month for single-employer collective defined contribution schemes. These will be finalized early next year and the government hopes that the country's first...

