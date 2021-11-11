UK Cop Charged With Bribery Following Anti-Graft Probe

By Joanne Faulkner (November 11, 2021, 11:48 AM GMT) -- A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with bribery alongside the founder of an exclusive London nightclub and six other people after a long-running corruption investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced. Frank Partridge, 48, a former sergeant in the Westminster police licensing unit, and Ryan Bishti, 41, the man behind Cirque le Soir in the central district of Soho and other clubs in the capital, will appear in court next month, the CPS said in a statement on Wednesday. Eight people in total have been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery between February 2013 and June 2015 following an...

