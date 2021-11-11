DC Circ. Grants Trump's Bid To Temporarily Block Jan. 6 Docs

By Khorri Atkinson (November 11, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's last-ditch bid to temporarily block Friday's release of his White House records to a House committee probing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot while he appeals a district judge's order rejecting his blanket assertion of executive privilege to shield the documents. The panel's order came just mere hours after Trump asked the appellate court to intervene following U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's order late Tuesday allowing the National Archives to hand over the records, which include Trump White House call and visitor logs, memos written by his former chief of staff...

