Nevada Regulator Claims Pot-Testing Lab Altered Results

By Sarah Jarvis (November 12, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Nevada cannabis regulators are seeking to revoke the licenses of a pot-testing facility and impose a fine of up to $200,000 over allegations the company adjusted its testing results to make products appear more potent than they actually were. In a Tuesday complaint for disciplinary action, Nevada's Cannabis Compliance Board said it is seeking to revoke the licenses of MA & Associates LLC and impose a civil penalty of up to $200,000. According to the complaint, which is before the board, the company holds licenses for a medical cannabis testing facility and an adult-use cannabis laboratory. The CCB said its agents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS