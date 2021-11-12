Private Equity Specialist Returns To Clifford Chance

By Irene Madongo (November 12, 2021, 3:12 PM GMT) -- Clifford Chance has announced that private equity lawyer Neil Evans will be returning to the firm in January as a partner after working at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Mayer Brown LLP. The Magic Circle firm said on Thursday that Evans has advised clients including Blackstone and Bain Capital. His appointment is in line with continued investment in the law firm's global private equity practice, the firm added. The new partner will work at Clifford Chance's London office, according to the firm, which said it has more than 700 private equity lawyers globally and supports clients in the world's major...

