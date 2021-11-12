Intertrust In $1.9B Go-Private Talks After Activist Pressure

By Benjamin Horney (November 12, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Administrative services provider Intertrust NV said Friday that it has entered into exclusive discussions with CVC Capital Partners about a potential €1.63 billion ($1.9 billion) go-private deal, an announcement that comes shortly after an activist investor called on Intertrust to explore strategic options. The talks between Intertrust and funds affiliated with CVC are currently centered around a potential takeover offer from the U.K.-based private equity shop that would be valued at €18 per share, according to a statement. Intertrust provides administrative services to corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth clients, according to its website. If a deal does go down,...

