Scottish Widows To Invest £25B In Climate-Friendly Firms

By Martin Croucher (November 12, 2021, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Pensions provider Scottish Widows said on Friday that it will invest up to £25 billion ($33.5 billion) by 2025 in companies that have adjusted to tackle the challenges of climate change, before new reporting regulations are imposed on the U.K.'s largest companies. The business, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, said the figure would include £1 billion to be directed to companies that sought to develop green energy alternatives or tackle pollution. Regulations for the country's 1,300 largest companies, coming into force next April, will require them to disclose information about the extent to which their portfolios contribute to global...

